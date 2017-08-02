Shaw High evacuated after gas leak, verification day moved to Thursday

A man who escaped police custody in Columbus has now been recaptured.More >>
Shaw High School in North Columbus has been evacuated following a gas leak Wednesday morning.More >>
A third person has been arrested in charged with murdering a Columbus taxi cab driver in October 2016.More >>
An accident has traffic delayed at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Manchester Expressway.More >>
A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault in a 2015 shooting death. BMore >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
Beyond concerns about decency and underwear, security is the big factor, a liquor store employee said.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
