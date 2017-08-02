Shaw High evacuated after gas leak, verification day moved to Thursday

Shaw High School in North Columbus has been evacuated following a gas leak Wednesday morning.

School officials say the leak was caused accidentally by construction crews at around 9:30 a.m., causing parents, faculty and staff, teachers, and students to evacuate.

There is no word on when exactly the gas leak will be fixed.

Verification day for Shaw High School will take place Thursday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET.

