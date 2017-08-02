Shaw High School evacuated after gas leak

A third person has been arrested in charged with murdering a Columbus taxi cab driver in October 2016.More >>
Davis Broadcasting Inc. will host several events to prepare kids for the upcoming school year.More >>
Shaw High School has been evacuated following a gas leak. School officials say construction crews hit something, which caused the leak.More >>
A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault in a 2015 shooting death. BMore >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Law enforcement agencies in the Fountain City, and East Alabama, made their way across different neighborhoods in the valley; for the past 17 years, law enforcementMore >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
