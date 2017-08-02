Shaw High School evacuated after gas leak - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Shaw High School evacuated after gas leak

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Shaw High School) (Source: Shaw High School)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Shaw High School has been evacuated following a gas leak. 

School officials say the leak was caused accidentally by construction crews. Parents, faculty, and staff should receive calls within the hour with an update on when the school will reopen.

Check back with News Leader 9 for more updates.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly