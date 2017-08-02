Davis Broadcasting to host free back to school events

Davis Broadcasting Inc. will host events throughout the weekend to prepare kids for their return to school.

The Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway is Friday, August 4 at the Columbus Public Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. School supplies will be distributed while they last.

Movie Night Under the Stars follows the supply giveaway at 8 p.m. Guests can expect food vendors, arts and crafts, and the viewing of the animated film, “Sing.” Guests are free to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Davis Broadcasting Inc.is also sending kids back to school in style with its Cuts for Kids and Styles for Girls. Local hair salons and barber shops will be giving away free haircuts and hair styles for children in the community. For a list of participating barbers and salons, click here.

All events are free to attend.

