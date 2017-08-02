Third person arrested in October murder of Columbus cab driver

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A third person has been arrested in charged with murdering a Columbus taxi cab driver.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Jasmine Thomas on Tuesday with murder and armed robbery.

Thomas is set to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

Thomas along with 21-year-old Dontavis Screws and 22-year-old Devin Durden have been arrested in connection with this case.

On October 17, 2016, taxi cab driver 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister was killed on Farr Road in South Columbus.

