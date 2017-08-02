Accident at intersection of Veterans Parkway and Manchester Expr - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Accident at intersection of Veterans Parkway and Manchester Expressway

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An accident has traffic delayed at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Manchester Expressway.

Police are on scene and we do not yet know if any injuries have been reported.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

