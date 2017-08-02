2 arrested in fatal shooting of Carver High School graduate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested two people in the shooting death of a Carver High School graduate on Farr Road in July.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Alex Wilson and 19-year-old Lorenza Madden in connection with the death of 18-year-old Richard Cummings Jr., who was shot outside an apartment on the 900 block of Farr Road on July 14 at 11 p.m.

Wilson is charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter. Madden is charged with reckless conduct.

Their preliminary court hearings are scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Recorder’s Court.

Cummings Jr. was shot from behind while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car. He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Earlier this year, Cumming Jr. graduated from Carver High School and had accepted a scholarship to play football at Waldorf University in Iowa.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4319.

