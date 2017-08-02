2 arrested in fatal shooting of Carver High School graduate

A man who escaped police custody in Columbus has now been recaptured.More >>
A man who escaped police custody in Columbus has now been recaptured.More >>
A third person has been arrested in charged with murdering a Columbus taxi cab driver in October 2016.More >>
A third person has been arrested in charged with murdering a Columbus taxi cab driver in October 2016.More >>
The Senate has approved a pair of bills taking aim at urgent problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs.More >>
The Senate has approved a pair of bills taking aim at urgent problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs.More >>
Columbus police have arrested two people in the death of an 18-year-old on Farr Road in July.More >>
Columbus police have arrested two people in the death of an 18-year-old on Farr Road in July.More >>
Shaw High School in North Columbus has been evacuated following a gas leak Wednesday morning.More >>
Shaw High School in North Columbus has been evacuated following a gas leak Wednesday morning.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.More >>
A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
The terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County was captured on dash cam video by an Angelina County Constable.More >>
The terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County was captured on dash cam video by an Angelina County Constable.More >>