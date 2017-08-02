Military Matters: Senate approves VA bill

(WTVM) – The Senate has approved a pair of bills taking aim at urgent problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The legislation has cleared a nearly four-billion-dollar emergency spending package to fix a looming budget crisis.

Lawmakers have also adopted new measures to pare down a growing backlog of veterans' disability claims.

The spending package provides two-billion dollars to continue funding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows vets to receive private medical care at government expense.

VA Secretary David Shulkin had warned that without congressional action the program would run out of money by mid-August, disrupting medical care for thousands of veterans.

