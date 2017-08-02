1 arrested after threatening people with machete on 22nd Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One person has been arrested after threatening people with a machete in Columbus.

The incident happened Tuesday night just after 8 at a home on the 1200 block of 22nd Street.

According to a police report, 61-year-old Willie Barker was arrested and charged aggravated assault with a knife, second-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, and possession of marijuana.

Barker threatened a 14-year-old girl with a machete and then threatened to throw a chair at another person. Police also found 4.1 grams of marijuana in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Barker was transported to the Muscogee County Jail where he is being held for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

