New details, arrests made in shooting death of former Carver High athlete

“Still kind of hard to believe, that he is gone, One of those things you don't want to believe," said Carver High School Football Coach Calvin Arnold.

In a story we first told you about on News Leader 9, Columbus police now have two people behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a former Carver High School Football player, Richard Cumming's Jr.

Police said Cummings was in the passenger seat of a car on Farr road the night of July 14 when a shot was fired by a back seat passenger.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the shot passed through the seat and struck Cummings in the chest. Cummings later passed away from his injuries at Midtown Medical Center.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alex Wilson and 19-year-old Lorenza Madden on charges of reckless conduct. Wilson was also arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Both Madden and Wilson were in the car with Cummings the night he was shot and died.

Madden and Wilson are due in Recorder's Court at 9 a.m. on August 8.

"[Cummings] always had a smile on his face," said Arnold. "He will be truly missed."

