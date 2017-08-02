New details, arrests made in shooting death of former Carver High football player

“Still kind of hard to believe, that he is gone, One of those things you don't want to believe," said Carver High school Football Coach Calvin Arnold.

In a story we first told you about on News Leader 9, Columbus police now have two people behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a former Carver High School Football player, Richard Cumming's Jr.

Police said Cummings was in the passenger seat of a car on Farr road the night of July 14 when a shot was fired by a back seat passenger.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the shot passed through the seat and struck Cummings in the chest. Cummings later passed away from his injuries at Midtown Medical Center.

