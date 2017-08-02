2 arrested in Family Dollar parking lot after motorcycle buyback deal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two people have been arrested in a buyback deal involving a stolen motorcycle at a Family Dollar in Columbus.

The incident happened Tuesday evening around 6:30 at the Family Dollar at 3438 Buena Vista Road.

Police arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Jones and 21-year-old Deanthony Bailey was arrested after criminal attempt armed robbery.

The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department was conducting a buyback deal involving a stolen motorcycle. One of the suspects pulled into the parking lot with two other males as the investigator was conducting the deal with the suspect with the stolen motorcycle.

Jones and Baily are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday afternoon at 2.

