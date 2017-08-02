Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Phenix City hostage situation

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a hostage situation in Phenix City Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. CT Wednesday at a home on the 900 block of 13th Avenue.

Police received a call from a family member that a woman was being held against her will by a male who was armed with a gun.

When police arrived at the home, officers made contact with a person who slammed the door on the officers when they identified themselves as the police.

A perimeter was set-up around the home and contact was attempted with the occupants. No verbal contact was able to be made with anyone inside the home.

The Phenix City Police Department’s Special Response Team and hostage negotiator responded to the scene.

Verbal, as well as phone contact was made between the police and the people inside the home.

The male was identified and it was determined that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from the state of Georgia for Violation of Probation.

An Alabama fugitive from justice warrant was obtained for the suspect while police continued to negotiate with the man by phone.

The woman was able to escape safely out the front door of the home. Negotiations continued with the male suspect.

At around 10 a.m. CT, a single gunshot was heard coming from the home.

The SRT team entered the home and found a male dead suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

This incident is under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.

