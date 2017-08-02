Final celebration of United Way's Stuff The Bus initiative

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley dropped off schools supplies to 33 area schools on Wednesday.

It's all made possible by the 4th annual Stuff The Bus Initiative.

Wednesday morning, a celebration at Char-Broil in Columbus helped wrap up an almost 6-week campaign where 33 area schools between Muscogee, Harris, Russell, and Phenix City Schools will be receiving supplies and backpacks.

Those supplies are being handed to kids between kindergarten to second grade.

President and CEO for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley says the organization exceeded its goal thanks to 30 companies and locals throughout the Valley.

“Once again, the community stepped up and we have 5,226 backpacks. It's really something special because these aren't just packed with supplies. they're packed with care and concern and love. Volunteers inserted in each one a note which says good luck, somebody cares,” said Scott Ferguson, President and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Almost 900 boxes of supplies are being distributed to Title One schools.

Wednesday, those schools include Rigdon Road, Georgetown, Wesley Heights, and Forrest Road Elementary.

Thursday, United Way will be delivering more supplies ahead of the new school year.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.