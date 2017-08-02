Kids help Columbus seniors by cleaning yards

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Some Columbus kids spent the day helping seniors.

They spruced up yards for the elderly.

The local chapter of the Knights of Pythagoras, an international organization that mentors youth helped organize the event.

Organizers say this is a great way to teach kids responsibility.

Community service is what we are showing these young men. Everybody is putting forth the effort to help them. Now they are putting forth the effort to helping someone else,” said Jimmy Walker with the Knights of Pythagoras.

The kids cut grass, raked leaves, and cleaned up debris.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.