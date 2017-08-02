Man arrested in Foster Street murder in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A Cusseta man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in Auburn.

On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Demetrious Newell Jr. from Cusseta, Alabama, on a warrant, charging him with murder.

Newell Jr. was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

On Sunday, July 30, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found 28-year-old Anthony Davis lying in a grassy field behind the apartments suffering from a gunshot wound.

Davis was treated by paramedics on the scene but he died from his injuries.

This case remains under investigation by Auburn police and anyone with information is asked to call police at 334-501-3100 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

