Columbus State University theft suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A suspect wanted in connection with a series of thefts on Columbus State University’s campus has been arrested.

Steven Carson, 39, has been charged by the CSU Police Department with two counts of financial transaction card theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of theft by taking.

Carson is not a student or employee of CSU.

He also faces additional charges from other law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama.

