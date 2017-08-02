Columbus ranked among most affordable cities for rent

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you're looking for a new place to call home, you just might be in the right city.

Columbus making the list on Student Loan Hero.com of the top 10 most affordable cities to rent in.

The list is based on data from Apartment List, who publishes a monthly report of median rents across the U.S.

Columbus came in at number 8 with a median one-bedroom rent at $634 and a median two-bedroom rent at $760.

If you're wondering who made it to the top spot— Wichita, Kansas, came in at number one with their average rent priced at $565.

