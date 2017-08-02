Ribbon cutting held for new Columbus fine-arts school

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Just in time for school to start, the brand-new Rainey McCullers School of the Arts hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The 118,000-square foot, $36 million project is funded through the Georgia SPLOST.

The new Rainey McCullers School of the Arts provides instruction for up to 500 middle and high school students.

It features dedicated space for band, chorus, orchestra, a piano lab, dance studios, 650-seat auditorium, and film screening auditorium among other state of the art amenities.

Muscogee County Schools start Monday, August 7.

