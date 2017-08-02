Funeral services for Columbus leader, philanthropist Bill Turner

A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night and one person has been arrested.More >>
A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night and one person has been arrested.More >>
Funeral services will be held Thursday morning for Columbus civic leader and philanthropist Bill Turner. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Uptown Columbus.More >>
Funeral services will be held Thursday morning for Columbus civic leader and philanthropist Bill Turner. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Uptown Columbus.More >>
The third suspect to be arrested in connection to the death of a Columbus cab driver pleaded not guilty to charges Thursday morning.More >>
The third suspect to be arrested in connection to the death of a Columbus cab driver pleaded not guilty to charges Thursday morning.More >>
Columbus police responded to a reported shooting on Baldwin Street in Columbus Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbus police responded to a reported shooting on Baldwin Street in Columbus Wednesday morning.More >>
Two pedestrians were reportedly injured while helping in a three-car accident that happened along I-185 South Thursday morning.More >>
Two pedestrians were reportedly injured while helping in a three-car accident that happened along I-185 South Thursday morning.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>