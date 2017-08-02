Funeral services for Columbus leader, philanthropist Bill Turner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Funeral services will be held Thursday morning for Columbus civic leader and philanthropist Bill Turner.

The funeral was held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Uptown Columbus.

Turner died Monday at the age of 94. Bill Turner was a Columbus native born in 1922.

Bill Turner's legacy began long before he became known as "Mr. Bill." He was tapped for future leadership at the age of 8, by his grandfather, W.C. Bradley. You might say he ran with it.

Two of the many companies that benefited from Turner's leadership are Synovus Financial Corporation and the W.C. Bradley Company. He chaired the boards of both.

Bill Turner was a religious man, teaching a teen Sunday School class at St. Luke Methodist Church for more than 50 years.

