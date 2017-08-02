3-car accident at Veterans Parkway-Talbotton Road intersection

If you're looking for a new place to call home, you just might be in the right city. Columbus making the list on Student Loan Hero.com of the top 10 most affordable cities to rent in.More >>
Two people have been arrested in a buyback deal involving a stolen motorcycle at a Family Dollar in Columbus.More >>
A man who escaped police custody in Columbus has now been recaptured.More >>
One person has been arrested after threatening people with a machete in Columbus.More >>
The body of a missing Columbus man has been found.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek an immigration based on merit and skills instead of family connections.More >>
