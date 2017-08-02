3-car accident at Veterans Parkway-Talbotton Road intersection

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The southbound lanes of Veterans Parkway are blocked off following a three-car accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Talbotton Road in front of the Columbus Body Works.

The intersection of Veterans Parkway between 23rd Street and Talbotton Road is closed as police investigate the incident.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

We do not yet know if anyone is injured in the crash.

