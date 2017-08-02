Body of missing man found in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The body of a missing Columbus man has been found.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office and family of the man, the body of 54-year-old Elijah Edge was found Wednesday evening on Ticknor Drive in South Columbus.

Edge had been missing since June 18.

According to family members, Edge had been released from jail on June 18. Edge’s wife went to pick him up but when she arrived, she couldn’t find him.

BREAKING: @WTVM on the scene at Ticknor Drive, Musc. Co. Coroner's office confirms body found is missing man, last seen a month ago pic.twitter.com/HTbm2FtKM9 — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) August 3, 2017

