1 arrested in Columbus crash that killed LaGrange woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night and one person has been arrested.

Police arrested 28-year-old Courdia Bellamy of Columbus in connection with the accident that involved 7 people in 5 cars.

Bellamy is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, possession of drugs, and violation of probation.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, confirmed that 42-year-old Jennifer Sisk died after being involved in the collision, which took place just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway.

Fisk was later pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center.

