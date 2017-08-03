BREAKING: LaGrange woman killed in Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, confirms to WTVM that 42-year-old Jennifer Fisk died after being involved in the collision, which took place just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway.

Fisk was later pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center.

No word yet on if police will be charging anyone in this case.

