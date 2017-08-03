LaGrange woman killed in Columbus multi-car crash

The body of a missing Columbus man has been found.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus. Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, confirms to WTVM that 42-year-old Jennifer Fisk died after being involved in the collision, which took place just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway. Fisk was later pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center. No word yet on if police will be ...More >>
Columbus police responded to a reported shooting on Baldwin Street in Columbus Wednesday morning.More >>
Just in time for school to start, the brand-new Rainey McCullers School of the Arts hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.More >>
In an effort to lower the risk of water rescues and recoveries, Columbus City Leaders are working with Columbus Fire and EMS to make going to the river safer among locals and visitors.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
