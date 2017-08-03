LaGrange woman killed in Columbus multi-car crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, confirmed that 42-year-old Jennifer Sisk died after being involved in the collision, which took place just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway.

Fisk was later pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center.

No word yet on if police will be charging anyone in this case. Stay with New Leader 9 for updates.

