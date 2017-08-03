Columbus police investigate shooting on Baldwin Street - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigate shooting on Baldwin Street

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police responded to a reported shooting on Baldwin Street early Thursday morning.

A witness told News Leader 9 that she heard someone knock on a neighbor’s door then fired shots. She was interviewed by police and states she saw one person shot.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

Powered by Frankly