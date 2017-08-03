FIRST TO ALERT: Rain on the radar this AM. Open to see how long the wet weather is expected.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - From yesterday to today the forecast will go through some big changes. The moisture started to return last night and it feels a bit more humid outside this morning. There's also some light rain falling with more rain expected through the afternoon/evening.

The coverage of rain will stay in the 40-60% range through the weekend and into next week. You'll want to have the umbrella and the WTVM weather app handy to be able to stay ahead of any storms that may spoil your outdoor plans.

It won't be a complete washout each day but you can expect conditions to be wet at times with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures running below average in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 80s - some in the low 80s today and tomorrow. Coverage of rain might see some relief as we get into the middle of next week.

