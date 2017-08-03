2 pedestrians hit in multi-car accident on I-185 S - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2 pedestrians hit in multi-car accident on I-185 S

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Two pedestrians were reportedly hit while helping in a multi-car crash that happened along I-185 South Thursday morning. 

The accident happened near Manchester Expressway.

The two pedestrians escaped being hit critically, and were not injured. Traffic has resumed along the interstate.

There is no word if any drivers were injured as of yet.

