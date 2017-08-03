UPDATE: 2 pedestrians hit in multi-car accident on I-185 S

Funeral services will be held Thursday morning for Columbus civic leader and philanthropist Bill Turner. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Uptown Columbus.More >>
Funeral services will be held Thursday morning for Columbus civic leader and philanthropist Bill Turner. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Uptown Columbus.More >>
Two pedestrians were reportedly injured while helping in a three-car accident that happened along I-185 South Thursday morning.More >>
Two pedestrians were reportedly injured while helping in a three-car accident that happened along I-185 South Thursday morning.More >>
In an effort to lower the risk of water rescues and recoveries, Columbus City Leaders are working with Columbus Fire and EMS to make going to the river safer among locals and visitors.More >>
In an effort to lower the risk of water rescues and recoveries, Columbus City Leaders are working with Columbus Fire and EMS to make going to the river safer among locals and visitors.More >>
The body of a missing Columbus man has been found.More >>
The body of a missing Columbus man has been found.More >>
The southbound lanes of Veterans Parkway are blocked off following a three-car accident.More >>
The southbound lanes of Veterans Parkway are blocked off following a three-car accident.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Today marks day three in the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
Today marks day three in the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>