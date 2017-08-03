Third suspect pleads not guilty in murder of Columbus cab driver

The third suspect to be arrested in connection to the death of a Columbus cab driver made her first court appearance Thursday morning.

Jasmine Thomas, 21, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and murder charges.

Thomas along with suspects Dontavis Screws and Devin Durden are accused of robbing and shooting 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister at Parkwood Mobile Home Park on Farr Road in South Columbus last October.

A search of Thomas’s phone showed that she made the calls to solicit the cab. In a statement, she admitted to making the calls. In a second statement, Thomas states she and Screws were dating during the time the planning of the crimes happened.

Thomas’ case has been bound to Superior Court.

