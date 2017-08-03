Columbus woman looking for love on new Fox TV show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus woman is hoping to find love on a new FOX TV show.

Columbus native Phoebe Tatum, a single mom who works at Columbus Technical College as a Technical Instructor, will appear on the Fox TV show “Love Connection."

The episode featuring Tatum airs Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT on WXTX Fox 54.

Watch a trailer for the episode Tatum will appear on in the video below:

The show, hosted by Andy Cohen, is a one-hour reboot of the original dating show from the 80’s that features single men and women from all walks of life searching for romance.

In the unscripted series, singles are followed on three blind dates to see if a match can be made. The contestants then open up about their experiences in front of a live studio audience.

