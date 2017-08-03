What you need to know about the MCSD dress code

Classes are almost back in session for the Muscogee County School District and some are already buying their back-to-school outfits, but what exactly can and can't students wear?

The Muscogee County School District says they are not trying to dictate the quality or style of clothes that students wear, the dress code is an effort to encourage good habits and acceptable group behavior.

Some of the rules that stand for all schools include:

All shirts should be tucked in

No undergarments are to be worn as outer garments

No midriffs should be exposed

No see-through shirts/blouses

No tank tops, spaghetti straps, tube tops

Nothing that advocates drugs, sex, alcohol, violence, gangs, hate, or profanity

No shirts that cover the midriff but move when the student sits

As far as pants and skirts go

Pants are to be worn on or above the waist;

No sagging or no see-through pants and they must be worn properly on or above the waist

No belt is required Sweat pants, wind pants, pants with holes are not to be worn

No pants are to be worn bound at the ankle

Pants with holes are not to be worn even if leggings are worn under the pants

Skirts may be worn with the length to be no higher than 3 inches above the top of the knee cap

Now some of the rules that are different from school-to-school is Georgetown Elementary School. One parent says her student is required to wear blue polos on certain days, and red on others with khaki pants and she is all for the dress code.

“It alleviates a lot of stress as far as trying to find out, going shopping you know where you are going and what you have you have to purchase it makes it easier in my opinion,” says Georgetown Elementary Parent Tiffany Arroyo.

Click here for a full list of dress code rules.

