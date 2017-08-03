Solar eclipse: Best places to view it and how to protect your eyes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – People across the country are prepping for the first total solar eclipse to occur in the U.S. since 1918 in just a few weeks.

With the eclipse approaching, Doctor Mayfield at the West Georgia Eye Care wants to warn everyone about the dangers of looking at the sun directly. Although this does not happen very often, you can permanently damage your eyes.

"So, the problem with looking at the sun wither it's an eclipse or not, there is a condition called solar retinopathy, this can occur even with one minute of exposure looking directly at the sun the results are often permanently damaging to the cervical vision. It's very important if you are going to look at this sun to use an improved viewing device to do so,” said Dr. Mayfield.

Click here to see if your location will be a good area to see the solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.