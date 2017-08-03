Man shot in the head Thursday morning on 4th Avenue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. at the 3000 block of 4th Avenue.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the male victim was shot in the head and was rushed to the Midtown Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.

