Man shot in the head Thursday morning on 4th Avenue

Davis Broadcasting Inc. will host several events to prepare kids for the upcoming school year.More >>
Davis Broadcasting Inc. will host several events to prepare kids for the upcoming school year.More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.More >>
A Columbus woman is hoping to find love on a new FOX TV show. Columbus native Phoebe Tatum, a single mom who works at Columbus Technical College as a Technical Instructor, will appear on the Fox TV show “Love Connection."More >>
A Columbus woman is hoping to find love on a new FOX TV show. Columbus native Phoebe Tatum, a single mom who works at Columbus Technical College as a Technical Instructor, will appear on the Fox TV show “Love Connection."More >>
People across the country are prepping for the first total solar eclipse to occur in the U.S. since 1918 in just a few weeks.More >>
People across the country are prepping for the first total solar eclipse to occur in the U.S. since 1918 in just a few weeks.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>