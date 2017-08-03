Companies sponsor free school supply giveaway for teachers

The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, Aflac, and Amerigroup sponsored a Back to School Teacher "FREE" Recycle Supplies Day.More >>
The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, Aflac, and Amerigroup sponsored a Back to School Teacher "FREE" Recycle Supplies Day.More >>
A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night and one person has been arrested.More >>
A LaGrange woman has died after being involved in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night and one person has been arrested.More >>
Classes are almost back in session for the Muscogee County School District and some are already buying their back-to-school outfits, but what exactly can and can't students wear?More >>
Classes are almost back in session for the Muscogee County School District and some are already buying their back-to-school outfits, but what exactly can and can't students wear?More >>
A Columbus woman is hoping to find love on a new FOX TV show. Columbus native Phoebe Tatum, a single mom who works at Columbus Technical College as a Technical Instructor, will appear on the Fox TV show “Love Connection."More >>
A Columbus woman is hoping to find love on a new FOX TV show. Columbus native Phoebe Tatum, a single mom who works at Columbus Technical College as a Technical Instructor, will appear on the Fox TV show “Love Connection."More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, sent a letter to Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome Thursday saying he has “deep concerns about recent media reports detailing alleged misuse of Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) contracts.”More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, sent a letter to Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome Thursday saying he has “deep concerns about recent media reports detailing alleged misuse of Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) contracts.”More >>