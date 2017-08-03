Companies sponsor free school supply giveaway for teachers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, Aflac, and Amerigroup sponsored a Back to School Teacher "FREE" Recycle Supplies Day.

The event took place Thursday at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Columbus.

Teachers were able to pick up such things as notebooks, file folders, and desk top organizers.

Educators say they are grateful for the help.

“It's a really exciting time here at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary and we are ready to welcome those students on Monday morning,” said Dr. Barbara Weaver, Principal Martin Luther King Elementary School.

The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission also had lunch bags stuffed with teacher supplies for the lead 3rd and 4th-grade teachers.

