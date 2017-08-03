Aflac, Girls Inc. hold Bold Moves awards ceremony

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Classes are almost back in session for the Muscogee County School District and some are already buying their back-to-school outfits, but what exactly can and can't students wear?More >>
Classes are almost back in session for the Muscogee County School District and some are already buying their back-to-school outfits, but what exactly can and can't students wear?More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday morning.More >>
People across the country are prepping for the first total solar eclipse to occur in the U.S. since 1918 in just a few weeks.More >>
People across the country are prepping for the first total solar eclipse to occur in the U.S. since 1918 in just a few weeks.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
If you have been the victim of a property crime in the Columbus area within the past year or so, the Columbus Police Department may have your items.More >>
If you have been the victim of a property crime in the Columbus area within the past year or so, the Columbus Police Department may have your items.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>