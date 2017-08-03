Aflac, Girls Inc. hold Bold Moves awards ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Some local teens are being recognized Thursday evening for making "bold moves" toward their futures at an awards ceremony.

Our Barbara Gauthier was the Mistress of Ceremonies at the Bold Moves Awards ceremony that was held Thursday evening at the Springer Opera House in Uptown Columbus.

The program sponsored by Aflac and Girls Inc. recognizes young ladies who participated in a summer program learning ways to better themselves socially and professionally.

