CPD to display stolen property recovered in search of owners

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you have been the victim of a property crime in the Columbus area within the past year or so, the Columbus Police Department may have your items.

The Property Crimes Unit has impounded a large amount of property that is suspected to be stolen as a result of burglaries and thefts that have happened in the Columbus/Muscogee County area.

In an attempt to track down the rightful owners, the items will be on display at the Public Safety Building located at 510 10th Street in Columbus at the following times/dates:

Wednesday, August 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, August 10 from 9 a.m.-7p.m.

Friday, August 11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Police say if you have been the victim of a burglary or theft between November 2016-July 28, 2017, please plan to view the property.

Those who are planning on attending should bring all of the following items with them:

Photo ID

Copy of store unit lease or rental agreement

Copy of police report that documents a burglary or theft incident

If you have any questions about this, call the Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424 or 706-225-4345. Police will not provide a list of items over the phone.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.