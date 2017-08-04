FIRST TO ALERT: Wet weather takes us through the weekend. Get your forecast HERE!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today will be another wet day with soggy and foggy conditions this morning. The coverage of rain will be higher this afternoon and evening. Could be wet at times through the day. Rain and clouds will keep our temperatures down in the low to mid 80s.

Our weekend will feature a 40-50% coverage with Sunday likely being a little wetter than Saturday, so something to think about if you're planning things outdoors.

Going into next week, the rain coverage will stay in that range. All the way through Saturday we're expecting at least a 40% rain chance. Temperatures will manage to rebound slightly into next week as we could see a little more sunshine. Highs should reach the upper 80s for Monday through next Friday.

