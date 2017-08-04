FIRST TO ALERT: Wet weather takes us through the weekend. Get your forecast HERE!

If you have been the victim of a property crime in the Columbus area within the past year or so, the Columbus Police Department may have your items.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has released a report shedding light on a fatal school bus crash in 2016.More >>
Classes are almost back in session for the Muscogee County School District and some are already buying their back-to-school outfits, but what exactly can and can't students wear?More >>
The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, Aflac, and Amerigroup sponsored a Back to School Teacher "FREE" Recycle Supplies Day.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, after being accused of leaving her 7-year-old child in a locked car.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
