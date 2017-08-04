Phenix City Councilman Johnnie C. Robinson Jr. passes away

The City of Phenix City has announced that District 2 Councilman, Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., passed away Thursday, August 3.

Robinson was elected to the District 2 seat August 2016 and took office last November.

According to the city council, he was a married father of 5 and a native of Pensacola, Florida. Robinson had been a resident of Phenix City for 21 years.

Robinson was a retired First Sergeant of the United States Army and served as Chaplain of the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135. He was also the founder and senior pastor of Higher Power Outreach Church.

“Dr. Robinson’s passing has left a gap in our community as we all need more individuals of his caliber that are unafraid to serve and dedicated to helping others. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loving wife Angela, his children and family.”

Funeral arrangements have not been made available as of yet.

