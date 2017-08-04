Uber launches in Americus

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - Uber has officially arrived in Americus, Georgia.

The city now has at least one, possibly two, Uber drivers.

A Facebook page "Get Uber to Americus" popped up last year, where organizers encouraged citizens to request a ride on the ride-service app.

That shows the company there's a need, and now there's officially Uber rides available in Americus.

Americus Main Street Director, Patrick Kays says, "Students going out late at night, being able to have a safe access point to come home, not having to worry about impairment, or having to worry about safety -- for the most part, they can just call an Uber driver. They can have that whole thing set up, and go."

Patrick Kay says he's already had comments from citizens who believe the next step would be to get "Uber eats" in the city which is an online meal ordering and delivery platform.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.