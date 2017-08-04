Uber launches in Americus

The City of Columbus along with Columbus Fire and EMS are working to crack down on water rescue and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River. More signs explaining the Personal Floatation Device City Ordinance are going up Friday.More >>
The City of Columbus along with Columbus Fire and EMS are working to crack down on water rescue and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River. More signs explaining the Personal Floatation Device City Ordinance are going up Friday.More >>
The City of Phenix City has announced that of Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., Councilman District 2 for the City of Phenix City passed away Thursday,More >>
The City of Phenix City has announced that of Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., Councilman District 2 for the City of Phenix City passed away Thursday,More >>
If you have been the victim of a property crime in the Columbus area within the past year or so, the Columbus Police Department may have your items.More >>
If you have been the victim of a property crime in the Columbus area within the past year or so, the Columbus Police Department may have your items.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has released a report shedding light on a fatal school bus crash in 2016.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has released a report shedding light on a fatal school bus crash in 2016.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>