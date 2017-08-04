Columbus officials post safety signs along the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus along with Columbus Fire and EMS are working to crack down on water rescue and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River.

More signs explaining the Personal Floatation Device City Ordinance are going up Friday.

It's in an efforts to make more people aware of the law as well as to cut down on the amount of rescues and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River.

After several people, this summer were recovered and rescued in the river the City of Columbus will be placing more city ordinance 14-45 signs out near the river.

City Ordinance 14-45 requires everyone to wear personal floatation devices on the Chattahoochee River between the North Highland Dam and the Columbus Trade Center.

Columbus Fire Marshall Chief Ricky Shores says about six to eight signs should be going up by the end of Friday.

"We'll have several signs back out on the river walk. There will be one near the steps, two by the bridge area that goes over to the island behind the old power houses, one above the area where they're building a new structure of the pedestrian bridge and also two on the Phenix City side as well. So just an attempt to make sure people who are unfamiliar with the area understand that personal floatation devices are required when they're in the river in these areas," says Shores.

So far there are already about 15 signs on both sides of the river, but Chief Shores says many of those signs were vandalized or torn down.

Between six to eight signs are expected to go up later today.

Shores says this is an effort to make the law more visible to those across the Valley.

