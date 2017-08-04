Columbus man charged with the murder of live-in companion appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus man suspected of killing his live-in companion in her Meloy Drive home last month made his first court appearance Friday morning. This comes two weeks after the murder.

Cory Hill is now back in the Muscogee County Jail after pleading not guilty in Recorders Court Friday morning.

Hill is accused of murdering Ruby Lloyd July 17th in her South Columbus Home on Meloy Drive.

Columbus police issued a murder warrant for Hill after the body of Lloyd, his live-in companion, was found.

Hill was picked up yesterday morning at a motel in Americus after taking off in Lloyd's 2011Ford F-150.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says he was listed under a different name at the hotel.

Friday morning in court, an investigator stated Ruby Lloyd spoke with her sister shortly before the murder telling her she and Hill were arguing because she didn't want him living with her any longer.

Sheila Lloyd, sister of Ruby Lloyd says, Ruby Lloyd was a very sweet caring loving person and this has been the cause of her death, being caring and loving trying to help someone and someone we all knew and grew up with it's been very very hard and I'm sure it's all hard on his family because the two families know each other."

The detective also says he interviewed a woman from Dawson who says Hill admitted to her that he'd done something very bad but did not go into detail.

Hill was on Parole at the time of Lloyd's death.

His case is being bound over to Superior Court.

