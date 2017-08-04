Columbus police need help locating missing 18-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.

Police say McCrary was last seen on Monday, July 31, 2017, on Ida Drive.

McCrary is described as a black female, 5 foot 8, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.