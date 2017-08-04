Columbus man charged with public indecency appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man answered to several public indecency charges Friday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Oz Thompson appeared in court after being arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of public indecency.

Each are misdemeanor charges.

Friday morning in court an investigator says Thomas is linked to three separate public indecency incidents between July 25 and July 30.

Thomas' bond was increased to $2,500 per case.

His case was bound over to State Court.

