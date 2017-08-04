Segment: Program to uncover truths about GMO, genetically engineered food myths

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many times words like "genetically engineered" and "GMO" show up in our food? But what do they actually mean?

Jennifer Davison from the Russell County Extension Office visited News Leader 9 with more information on an upcoming program where the words will be defined.

The free program called Food Myths: The Truth Behind Your Food will be Thursday, August 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center in Phenix City, AL.

Three specialists from Auburn University and Alabama A&M University will uncover the truth with non-biased & research-based information regarding GMO and Genetically Engineered foods.

Davison says the program hopes to give everyone knowledge on the topic and help them make better consumer decisions.

Call the Russell County Extension Office at 334-298-6845 to register and for more information.

