Sports safety seminar held ahead of upcoming season

The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
The City of Columbus along with Columbus Fire and EMS are working to crack down on water rescue and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River. More signs explaining the Personal Floatation Device City Ordinance are going up Friday.More >>
Cory Hill is back in the Muscogee County Jail after pleading not guilty in Recorders Court this morning.More >>
A missing Columbus teen has been located and returned home, according to policeMore >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
