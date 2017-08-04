Sports safety seminar held ahead of upcoming season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local coaches and medical professionals came together Thursday evening for a sports safety seminar.

The purpose of the event was to get coaches ready for upcoming games and practices held outdoors during the summer.

Doctor Rebecca Reamy with Midtown Medical Center spoke and urged coaches to be on the lookout for both physical injuries as well as symptoms of dehydration in student athletes.

Veterans Middle School soccer coach Scott Newman says, "We are the first step for these guys on and off the field. Some of the things that are out there for us as coaches are to help the kids excel not only in the game, but to keep them safe."

Coaches at the seminar were also trained on how to prevent injuries.

