Man charged in fatal Talbotton Road, Veterans Pkwy hit-and-run in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night made his first appearance in Recorder's Court Friday afternoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Courdia Bellamy is facing multiple charges for a crash that involved seven people in five cars at the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway.

Bellamy was brought into court in a wheelchair and had a bandage around his head from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Sisk of LaGrange died after being involved in the collision.

Kirsten Moss and Russell Spears who were involved in the crash say their thoughts were with trying to help the victim.

"The first thing that happened in my mind after the accident. When we got to her and seeing someone injured it was traumatic, but I was more concerned about helping her," says Moss.

Bellamy is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, possession of drugs, and violation of probation.

Judge Mary Buckner set bonds for misdemeanors, but not for the felonies.

The case was bound over the Superior Court.

