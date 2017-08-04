Man charged in fatal Talbotton Road, Veterans Pkwy hit-and-run in court

The City of Columbus along with Columbus Fire and EMS are working to crack down on water rescue and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River. More signs explaining the Personal Floatation Device City Ordinance are going up Friday.More >>
A man arrested in connection in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night made his first appearance in Recorder's Court Friday afternoon.More >>
The Columbus Police Department and the family is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Robert Walker.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
Cory Hill is back in the Muscogee County Jail after pleading not guilty in Recorders Court this morning.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Friday man in connection to allegations that he rammed his ex-girlfriend’s Ford Mustang repeatedly on Timberland Drive.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
