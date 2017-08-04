Columbus police looking for 13-year-old runaway boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Robert Walker.

Police say Walker was last seen at his residence on July 27, 2017.

Walker is described as a 5 foot 8 black male with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information as to Robert Walker whereabouts please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400, 653-3449.

