Columbus police chase ends with 1 mother, 3 children injured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM ) - An investigation is underway after a police chase ends with a car flipping over injuring multiple people including 3 children.

A Columbus police sergeant tells News Leader 9 the accident started with police chasing a black SUV on Wise Street for a traffic stop.

Police called the chase off, but the driver kept going.

Police say that's when the driver lost control of his SUV and collided with a red SUV occupied by a mother and 3 children causing his vehicle to roll over.

According to police, there was a total of four injuries that included the mother and 3 children.

Columbus police say the driver responsible for the accident is now in police custody,

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates.

