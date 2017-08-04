Columbus police chase ends with 1 mother, 3 children injured

The Columbus Police Department and the family is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Robert Walker.More >>
The Columbus Police Department and the family is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Robert Walker.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police chase ends with a car flipping over injuring multiple people including 3 children.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police chase ends with a car flipping over injuring multiple people including 3 children.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
Cory Hill is back in the Muscogee County Jail after pleading not guilty in Recorders Court this morning.More >>
Cory Hill is back in the Muscogee County Jail after pleading not guilty in Recorders Court this morning.More >>
It's been almost 9 months since it happened, starting with a high-speed chase ending with 17-year old Christian Redwine shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.More >>
It's been almost 9 months since it happened, starting with a high-speed chase ending with 17-year old Christian Redwine shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>