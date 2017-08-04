MCSB members speak on upcoming school year following controversy

The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
The City of Columbus along with Columbus Fire and EMS are working to crack down on water rescue and recoveries in the Chattahoochee River. More signs explaining the Personal Floatation Device City Ordinance are going up Friday.More >>
Cory Hill is back in the Muscogee County Jail after pleading not guilty in Recorders Court this morning.More >>
It's been almost 9 months since it happened, starting with a high-speed chase ending with 17-year old Christian Redwine shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.More >>
A man arrested in connection in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night made his first appearance in Recorder's Court Friday afternoon.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Thirty-six residents of Georgia, Florida and California have been charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of drugs -methamphetamine, cocaine and others - in South Georgia counties.More >>
