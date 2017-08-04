Davis Broadcasting hosts Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several local organizations teamed up Friday evening to get kids in the Chattahoochee Valley area ready to head back to school with the annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway.

The event took place at the Columbus Public Library and was hosted by several organizations in the Valley including WTVM's media partner, Davis Broadcasting.

The annual event distributed hundreds of school supplies including notebooks, backpacks, binders, and pencils for free to students in the tri-city area.

There were also food vendors, arts and crafts, and the viewing of the animated film, Sting.

"You know, every year what we try to do is to make sure that we give the tools for our kids to succeed in school this year and so we can't expect them to do well if they don't have the paper, the scissors, and the pencils they need in order to do well," says Greg Davis Jr., the Director of Sales and Marketing for Davis Broadcasting

Following Friday's events, Davis Broadcasting will be continuing their efforts in sending kids back to school in style with their 13th annual Cut for Kids and Styles for Girls.

Local barbershops and salons will give away free haircuts and hair styles for children Sunday, August 6.

